Legal fight over abortion drug could quickly hit Supreme Court

Washington DC - The US Justice Department and several Democratic-led states took steps Monday to preserve access to a commonly used medication abortion drug after dueling federal court rulings about its availability.

The Supreme Court may soon hear a case on mifepristone availability after the US Justice Department appealed a Texas judge's suspension of the drug's approval. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The moves come as experts expect fast-paced court action that could easily head to the Supreme Court as soon as this week on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval and regulations of mifepristone, which was first approved in 2000 to end pregnancies.



On Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA approval of mifepristone in an order that would stop the manufacture and distribution of the drug this Saturday.

Shortly after, a judge in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Washington ruled that the agency should not alter the status quo related to the drug – but that ruling would only apply to the 17 states involved in that lawsuit and Washington DC.

The FDA and Danco Laboratories, which is one of two companies that produce mifepristone for abortions domestically, on Monday appealed Kacsmaryk's ruling and asked the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to keep the current approval on mifepristone while the case goes through the courts.