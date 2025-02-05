New York takes action to protect abortion providers from out-of-state attacks

Albany, New York - Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation designed to protect abortion providers in New York from out-of-state attacks.

The bill allows doctors providing abortion medication to leave their names off prescriptions and instead list the names of their practices.

The move came after a grand jury in Louisiana charged a New York-based doctor of supplying a minor with abortion drugs via telemedicine in violation of the southern state's ban.

The "criminal abortion" indictment runs up against New York's shield law, designed to protect abortion providers from red states' attempts at prosecution.

Now, New York lawmakers are going further to protect the indicted doctor and other abortion providers from future threats.

"You know how they found this doctor? The doctor's name was on the prescription bottle. That's what they were looking for to identify this individual. After today, that will no longer happen," Hochul said in a press conference on Monday.

"Going forward, when a doctor or provider prescribes FDA-approved medications like mifepristone and misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy, they're going to simply have the name of the healthcare practice on the label rather than the name of the provider," the governor explained.