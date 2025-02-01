Louisiana charges New York doctor with shipping abortion drugs to minor

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana has indicted a New York-based doctor accused of supplying abortion drugs to a minor in the southern state which enforces a strict ban, local media reported Friday.

Louisiana has some of the strictest laws restricting abortion following the 2022 overturn of the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court, which turned the issue over to the states.

"I think we're the first state... I don't know of any other state to charge the clinic and the doctor," one of the prosecutors who brought the case, Tony Clayton, told local media in Louisiana.

A grand jury issued an indictment for "criminal abortion" using medication against Margaret Carpenter, her clinic Nightingale Medical, and the mother of the minor who received the pill, local media reported.

"Dr. Carpenter, who has Nightingale abortion clinics, she mails out these abortion pills throughout the entire country," Clayton said in a radio interview.

"Here, the mother gave it to her minor child. (The) minor child was home alone. Felt that she had to take the pill because of what her mother told her, took the pill... The next day she felt something happening with her body" as the medication took effect, he said.