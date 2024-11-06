Montana voters enshrine right to abortion in state constitution

Helena, Montana - Voters in Montana have passed a ballot measure which enshrines the right to abortion in the northern state's constitution.

Voters in Montana have cast their ballots in favor of enshrining the right abortion in their constitution. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

The constitutional amendment allows the right "to make and carry out decisions about one's own pregnancy, including the right to abortion."

It specifically stops "the government from denying or burdening the right to abortion before fetal viability," while protecting those involved in the abortion process.

The amendment passed with 57.5% of the vote.

While the move does not change current abortion law in Montana, which allows for abortion up until the 23rd or 24th week of pregnancy, it has been designed to protect the right to abortion against potential changes made by the legislature and supreme court.

Donald Trump easily won state in Tuesday's election, while Republican Tim Sheehy flipped a Senate seat by beating the incumbent Democrat, John Tester.