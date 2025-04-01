Planned Parenthood warns brutal Trump cuts will put women's lives in danger

New York, New York - Planned Parenthood slammed the Trump administration's decision to slash funding, saying it will severely hurt its ability to provide vital health services.

Planned Parenthood warned that the Trump administration's funding cuts endanger its ability to provide vital reproductive care. © REUTERS

In a statement Monday, Planned Parenthood said that nine of its affiliates have been told that they will no longer receive funding under Title X federal programs.

The loss of these resources will mean that "cancers go undetected, access to birth control is severely reduced, and the nation's STI crisis worsens," said Alexis McGill Johnson, the organization's president.

Vice President JD Vance said during the last presidential campaign that President Donald Trump would stop subsidizing family planning, arguing that "we don't think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions."

Since returning to the White House, Trump and his unelected far-right billionaire Elon Musk have sought to dismantle government programs that millions of Americans depend on.

"President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause," McGill Johnson said.