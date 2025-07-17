Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2025: Aunt pranks niece with fake tongue – her reaction is comedy gold!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a playful aunt tricks her niece in the funniest way possible, and her reaction is priceless!

In the clip, both the aunt and niece take turns clamping a bag clip onto each other's tongue and pulling it off.

After a couple of rounds, the aunt slyly attaches a fake rubber tongue to the bag clip and then holds it in her mouth.

As the niece yanks the clip, her face goes from excited to horrified, convinced she just pulled her aunt's tongue right out!

"Idk what's funnier her reaction or your reaction to hers," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This little girl was convinced she ripped out her aunt's tongue in today's Viral Video of the Day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddscott13
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddscott13

