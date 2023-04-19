SCOTUS extends block of lower court order on abortion pill restriction

Washington DC - The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) temporarily extended a block of a lower court order that aimed to restrict the use of a common abortion drug.

SCOTUS extended a stay on a lower court order that aims to restrict the use of mifepristone. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Mario Tama / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, SCOTUS extended a stay on a lower-court ruling that attempted to limit access to mifepristone, ensuring that the abortion pill will remain available for the time being.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. announced the extension in a brief order which will allow the justices more time to consider the case before officially ruling on it.

The case made its way to the Supreme Court after an earlier ruling by Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, which invalidated the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the pill.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – which secured one's constitutional right to an abortion – in June 2022, the battle has shifted to focus on medications use for abortions – particularly in conservative states.