Supreme Court allows Texas to uphold ruling that can deny emergency abortion care

Washington DC - The Supreme Court disposed a Biden administration appeal in a Texas abortion case in one of several cases dismissed without comment on Monday.

The top court let stand a conservative lower court's ruling that hospitals in Texas – whose abortion laws are among the strictest in the country – are not required under federal law to perform emergency medical abortions.

The Afiya Center in Dallas, Texas, swiftly condemned the decision in a statement, noting that it would "result in more Black women being refused care."

"Despite their claims that Texas' abortion ban allows for exceptions in the case of the life and health of the mother, this could not be any further from the truth," the center said.

"The Texas medical board has refused to specify which conditions qualify for exceptions, leaving health care providers to guess whether providing abortion care could put them at risk of criminal prosecution.

"There should be no legal gray area when it comes to protecting our health."

The decision comes after the tragic death of Amber Nicole Thurman, a 28-year-old Georgia woman who died after the state's abortion restrictions delayed her medical care.