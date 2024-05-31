Texas Supreme Court rejects abortion law challenge for medical emergences

Houston, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court unanimously rejected on Friday a challenge to the state's strict abortion laws brought by women who had serious pregnancy complications but were denied abortions.

The case was filed last year on behalf of two dozen women who were denied abortions even though they had, in some cases, life-threatening medical issues with their pregnancies.

The suit was the first in the nation brought on behalf of women denied abortions since the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure in June 2022.

The Center for Reproductive Rights argued in the Texas case that the way medical exceptions are defined under the conservative state's abortion restrictions are confusing, stoking fear among doctors and causing a "health crisis."

In August, a lower court found in favor of the plaintiffs, confirming the women who brought the case should have received abortion care.

The Texas attorney general's office immediately filed an appeal staying Judge Jessica Mangrum's temporary order, which said doctors can use their own "good faith" medical judgment to determine when to terminate unsafe pregnancies.

The nine-member Texas Supreme Court, made up entirely of Republicans, struck down Mangrum's order, saying it was too expansive and "departed from the law as written without constitutional justification."

Texas law already "permits a life-saving abortion," the justices said.