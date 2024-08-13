Texas women take on Texas hospitals after being refused emergency abortion care

Austin, Texas - Two Texas women filed federal complaints saying two hospitals denied them emergency abortion care, causing both to lose fallopian tubes and endangering their future fertility.

Two Texas women have filed a complaint against Texas hospitals after they were denied emergency abortion care. © 123rf/leekris

The Center for Reproductive Rights on Monday filed federal complaints on behalf of Kyleigh Thurman and Kelsie Norris-De La Cruz, asking the US Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ascension Seton Williamson and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital for violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Act Labor Act (EMTALA).

The complaint alleges the hospitals denied Norris-De La Cruz and Thurman treatment for ectopic pregnancies.

Ectopic pregnancies, which are the leading cause of maternal mortality during the first trimester, occur when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus.

EMTALA requires hospitals to provide "stabilizing care" to patients facing emergency medical conditions, which in cases like these means offering abortion care.

Texas has some of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the nation, but state law allows doctors to terminate ectopic pregnancies. Still, punitive clauses for health providers have led to fear and confusion in the medical community.