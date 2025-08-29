Texas House passes bill aimed at blocking mailed-in abortion pills

Austin, Texas - Texas lawmakers have advanced a bill allowing people to sue those who mail abortion -inducing pills into the Republican-led state, with the measure expected to become law.

Abortion rights demonstrators march near the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The Texas House of Representatives easily passed House Bill 7 on Thursday, which expands the state's crackdown on abortion access to out-of-state providers.

The move is the latest by Texas to restrict abortion access since the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had established federal protections for abortion access.

The Texas bill is now expected to be approved by the state's Republican-majority Senate and Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The measure prohibits the manufacture, distribution, and provision of abortion drugs within Texas and extends civil liability to out-of-state providers, manufacturers, and facilitators who mail, transport, prescribe, or provide them to Texans.

If enacted, the law would allow private individuals – including those unconnected to a case – to sue alleged violators for at least $100,000 in damages.

"This bill is about protecting the rights of fellow Texans and protecting their moms as well," Republican state Representative Jeff Leach, who co-authored the legislation, said on the House floor on Thursday.