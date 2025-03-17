Texas midwife charged in first arrest over illegal abortions

Houston, Texas - A Texas midwife has become the first person to be arrested on charges of performing illegal abortions under the state's near-total ban on the procedure, officials said Monday.

Maria Margarita Rojas (48) stands accused of providing illegal abortions and illegally operating a network of clinics in the Houston area, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a statement.

"In Texas, life is sacred," Paxton said. "Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable."

Rojas, known as "Dr. Maria," was taken into custody in Waller County and charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony, as well as practicing medicine without a license, according to the statement.

Prosecutors also petitioned the courts to have three clinics that she ran closed.

"These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment," the statement said. "Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act."

AFP contacted the network of clinics by phone, but was told that the spokesperson was unavailable.

Since the Supreme Court rescinded federal abortion rights in 2022, conservative states have moved to restrict the procedure, including Texas, where it is banned in almost all circumstances.