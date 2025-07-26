Trump administration declares Virginia school bathroom policies unlawful in latest anti-trans attack
Richmond, Virginia - The US Department of Education on Friday declared that five school districts in northern Virginia are violating federal law by allowing transgender students to use their choice of bathroom.
The Education Department has given public schools in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County 10 days to effectively ban transgender people from their chosen bathrooms.
If they fail to comply, the Democratic-leaning districts of Virginia may face "enforcement actions" by the Department of Justice, warned a statement issued by the Education Department.
An investigation by the Education Department began in February, spurred by a complaint from White House aide Stephen Miller's America First Legal Foundation.
It found that the decision to allow transgender students into "intimate, sex-segregated facilities" violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any federal education program.
"It’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end," acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.
"The Trump Administration will not sacrifice the safety, dignity, and innocence of America’s young women and girls at the altar of an anti-scientific illiberalism," he added.
Trump administration ramps up anti-trans attacks
President Donald Trump has launched a series of attacks against transgender people since re-entering office in January, including bans barring them from serving in the military and participating in sports.
Prince William County Public Schools (PWCP) responded to the demands by committing to a thorough review and developing an appropriate response, but reiterated their commitment to "fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for all students and staff."
"We continue to uphold our longstanding nondiscrimination policy, which prohibits discrimination... on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other protected characteristics," PWCP said in a statement.
