Wyoming woman gets prison sentence for torching abortion clinic

Casper, Wyoming - A college student who set fire to a building that was set to be Wyoming's only full service abortion clinic was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Police tape surrounds the site of a women's health and abortion clinic in Casper, Wyoming, which was the target of suspected arson and vandalism last year. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lorna Roxanne Green had admitted to breaking into Wellspring Health Access in Casper and spreading gasoline around it in May of last year, just a few weeks before it had been due to open.



Green (22) told police "she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic opening, so she decided to burn the building," court documents said, according to Oil City News, a Wyoming publication.

She had faced up to 20 years' imprisonment for arson but following her guilty plea was given five years and ordered to pay $273,000 restitution, Oil City News said.

The clinic's opening was delayed by several weeks because of damage, imperiling access to the procedure in conservative Wyoming.