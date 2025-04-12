Death toll in nightclub disaster rises as bodies are returned to families

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - The official toll in a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic rose to 225 on Saturday, as authorities said they had now returned all bodies to their loved ones.

The official toll in a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic rose to 225 on Saturday, as authorities said they had now returned all bodies to their loved ones. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

Two hundred twenty-one people died inside the Jet Set club in the early hours Tuesday when its roof caved in during a performance by a popular singer, and four more have died in the hospital, Health Minister Victor Atallah told reporters.

He cautioned that the final toll could still rise with other badly burned victims in the hospital struggling for their lives.

Desperate relatives had waited for days in tents at the forensic morgue in the capital Santo Domingo, where disaster struck as several hundred people gathered to see merengue singer Rubby Perez.

The 69-year-old was on stage and died at the scene. He was given a sendoff Thursday at the National Theater attended by President Luis Abinader and the singer's daughter Zulinka, who had escaped the calamity alive.

The roof collapse, the Caribbean nation's worst tragedy in decades, has cast a deep pall over the nation. The toll surpassed that of the 136 inmates who died in a 2005 prison fire in the eastern city of Higuey.

The president's office had earlier put the final death toll at 221, with 189 people pulled alive from the nightclub, now reduced to mounds of twisted steel, zinc, and brick.

Aerial images of the site showed a scene resembling the aftermath of an earthquake.