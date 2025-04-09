Cardi B says she's "in literal tears" over Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B just expressed how heartbroken she is over the devastating nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic.

The Bodak Yellow artist sent out love and prayers to those in the Dominican Republic as the death toll continues to rise from the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse on Tuesday.

Current numbers report at least 66 people dead and over 160 injured.

Cardi, whose father is Dominican, sent an emotional message to her BG Secret Society community via Instagram on Tuesday, per Complex.

"I'm in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone," she said.

"l'm sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones ..I feel like every Dominican around the world is in a big hora Santa praying for survivors and praying for the ones that are gone to be in Gods Glory," she continued.

"For the people who lost a family or a friend don't have bad memories they left this earth singing and dancing and most likely happy and enjoying themselves and that's how the lord will receive them."