Man's power nap has dire consequences as a parasite eats his eye!

Mike Krumholz's pupil is no longer visible because the eye parasite has eaten away at his cornea. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mikekrumholz13

He had fallen asleep with his contact lenses in, and when he opened his eyes again, Krumholz sensed that something was wrong.

The next day, Krumholz headed straight to the doctor, thinking he had conjunctivitis due to his reddened eyes.

The 21-year-old shared his shocking story on TikTok after being diagnosed with Acanthamoeba keratitis.

This disease refers to an eye infection in which a parasite feeds on the eyeball.

Since then, Krumholz has been blind in his right eye and his pupil is no longer visible because the parasite has already eaten away at much of his cornea.