Man's power nap has dire consequences as a parasite eats his eye!
Miami, Florida - For 21-year-old Mike Krumholz from Florida, a short power nap had fatal consequences.
He had fallen asleep with his contact lenses in, and when he opened his eyes again, Krumholz sensed that something was wrong.
The next day, Krumholz headed straight to the doctor, thinking he had conjunctivitis due to his reddened eyes.
The 21-year-old shared his shocking story on TikTok after being diagnosed with Acanthamoeba keratitis.
This disease refers to an eye infection in which a parasite feeds on the eyeball.
Since then, Krumholz has been blind in his right eye and his pupil is no longer visible because the parasite has already eaten away at much of his cornea.
Man warns followers to never sleep or swim with contact lenses!
Despite his blindness, there is a ray of hope for the 21-year-old.
Having already undergone surgery to insert a new corneal graft, Krumholz has a chance of regaining some of his vision.
Meanwhile, Krumholz continues to remind his TikTok followers never to sleep or swim with contact lenses.
The Robert Koch Institute advises "strict contact lens hygiene" to prevent amoebic infection.
