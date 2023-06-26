Titan sub victim's mom reveals heartbreaking twist of fate in tragedy

St John's, Canada - The mother of the teenager who died in the Titan submersible disaster gave up her place to her son after the original trip was postponed due to Covid.

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada both died on the Titan submersible after it imploded near the Titan shipwreck. © via REUTERS

Suleman Dawood (19) and his father Shahzada were among five people who died when the vessel imploded on a journey to view the wreck of the Titanic.



Christine Dawood told the BBC her son had been disappointed that he was not old enough to accompany them on the original trip scheduled before the pandemic.

"It was supposed to be Shahzada and I going down," she said. "I stepped back and gave the place to Suleman because he really wanted to go."

Asked how she felt about the decision, she simply said: "Let's just skip that."

She said "both of them were so excited" and her son had taken a Rubik's Cube with him because he wanted to break a world record. Dawood said her son loved the famous square puzzle so much that he carried it with him everywhere and dazzled onlookers by solving it in 12 seconds.

She told the broadcaster: "He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 meters [12,100 feet] below sea at the Titanic.'"

The family boarded the Polar Prince, the sub’s support vessel, on Father’s Day hoping for the trip of a lifetime.