Federal probe to determine cause of catastrophic collision between military chopper and jet

Washington DC - US safety officials met Tuesday to determine the probable cause of a crash between a military helicopter and a passenger jet a year ago near a Washington-area airport.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy (r.) and other members listen to testimony during a meeting on January 27, 2026. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board convened a hearing on the January 29, 2025, collision between a Sikorsky Black Hawk chopper and a Bombardier plane flown by an affiliate of American Airlines that killed 67 people.

NTSB board members voted on a probable cause and recommendations, with a final report expected in the coming weeks.

The investigative agency had released earlier "urgent" recommendations with restrictions on military helicopters near Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) when certain runways are in use.

The body also organized a three-day hearing last summer that revealed a significant discrepancy between the altitude displayed in the aircraft and its actual height.

Investigators at the meeting had compiled a list of more than 70 areas for improvement, from the staffing of the air traffic control tower at the time of the crash to communication between the two aircraft.

Among their findings, investigators discovered more than "18 reports per year on average of close calls between airplanes and helicopters near DCA in the four years before the accident."