Bumpy skies: How climate change is making air turbulence worse

The seatbelt sign pings on, trays rattle, drinks slosh in their glasses.

Air travel is set to get bumpier due to the effects of climate change. © Unsplash/@cathalmacan

For many flyers, air turbulence can be an unnerving experience – and in a world warming under the effects of climate change, it is only set to worsen, according to a growing body of scientific evidence.

Here are the key things to know during another searing summer in 2025.

Beyond making people uneasy, turbulence is also the leading cause of in-flight weather accidents, according to official data.

The numbers remain relatively small: there were 207 reported injuries on US commercial flights between 2009 and 2024. But high-profile incidents have thrust the issue into the spotlight.

These include an Air Europa flight last year, in which 40 passengers were hurt, and a Singapore Airlines flight where one elderly passenger died and dozens were injured.

"Typically injuries [are] to unbelted passengers or cabin crew rather than structural damage," John Abraham, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas told AFP.

"Modern aircraft withstand turbulence, so the main risk is occupant injury, not loss of the plane."

Still, planes must be inspected after "severe" encounters with turbulence – about 1.5 times the normal force of Earth's gravity – which occur some 5,000 times a year over the US, said Robert Sharman, a senior scientist emeritus at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Turbulence also increases fuel consumption when pilots must leave optimal altitudes, alter routes, or change speeds, Abraham added.