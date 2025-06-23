Potentially life-threatening heat wave strikes East Coast with three-digit temps

New York, New York - A potentially life-threatening heat wave hit the East Coast of the US on Monday, with temperatures expected to climb to 104 F in the New York metropolitan area.

The country's first significant heat wave of the year arrived over the weekend and peaked Monday in Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City.

"This extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers," warned Mayor Eric Adams, adding that each year, heat claims the lives of 500 people in this city of eight million.

"It's going to be brutal and dangerous if you do not treat it with the understanding that we want you to," he added.

As sweltering heat enveloped the city, authorities urged seniors, people with health problems, and those without air conditioning to stay hydrated and seek help at designated cooling centers such as libraries and recreation facilities.

"A strong upper-level ridge parked over the eastern half of the country will continue to generate an extremely dangerous heat wave this week," warned the National Weather Service.

"This level of HeatRisk is known for being rare and/or long duration with little to no overnight relief, and affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," the agency warned Monday.

The soaring temperatures come just as New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic primary that will decide the party's mayoral candidate.