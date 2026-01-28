Cat shocks rescuers with his massive cheeks – what's the reason for his "mob boss" jowls?

East Cobb, Georgia - What big cheeks you have! When the staff at Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters saw this cat , they couldn't believe their eyes.

Katpone the cat came to the shelter with very chubby cheeks. © Screenshot/Facebook/Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters

The stray had been given to the team from East Cobb in Georgia on Christmas Eve.

Obviously, everyone had to recover from the initial shock, because it was only now, in mid-January, that the shelter published photos and the story of the critter!

In the Facebook post, it quickly becomes clear that the people at Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters are now able to take their fosterling's unusual look with a sense of humor, comparing him to a gangster boss because of his big cheeks.

"[He's] 15 pounds of pure street cred... [With] the jowls of a mob boss," Furkids said.

"He looks like the type of cat to settle disputes behind a dumpster and come out on top every time," added the animal shelter.

It's no wonder that they soon named him "Katpone" in reference to the famous criminal Al Capone!

But Katpone's unusual look is not only due to his hard life on the streets, but also to a number of other factors.