Cat owner finds out why her feline friends are suddenly obsessed with books in viral video

Cats are naturally curious, but that usually doesn't extend to literature – unless there's more than wisdom hiding behind these books!

These two cats suddenly became fixated with their owner's bookshelf. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@habibithecatt

A cat owner first noticed that one of her kitties was fixated on the fridge and initially assumed that her pet had possibly seen a spider.

A little later, however, both furry friends became obsessed with the bookshelf.

"It was suspicious, and I KNEW there was something inside there – I just didn't know what it was," the woman told Newsweek.

"Could've been literally anything."

A viral video shows her leaning down to the cats' eye level to inspect the bookshelf for herself.

That's when she noticed what had caught the attention of the two cats: a mouse staring right at her!

"It was a little moment of shock, but I instantly saw how small and adorable she was," said the pet owner, who immediately decided to take action.