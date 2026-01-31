Cat owner finds out why her feline friends are suddenly obsessed with books in viral video
Cats are naturally curious, but that usually doesn't extend to literature – unless there's more than wisdom hiding behind these books!
A cat owner first noticed that one of her kitties was fixated on the fridge and initially assumed that her pet had possibly seen a spider.
A little later, however, both furry friends became obsessed with the bookshelf.
"It was suspicious, and I KNEW there was something inside there – I just didn't know what it was," the woman told Newsweek.
"Could've been literally anything."
A viral video shows her leaning down to the cats' eye level to inspect the bookshelf for herself.
That's when she noticed what had caught the attention of the two cats: a mouse staring right at her!
"It was a little moment of shock, but I instantly saw how small and adorable she was," said the pet owner, who immediately decided to take action.
Cat owner rescues little rodent
Having rescued baby mice from her garden several times during the winter, the woman was not afraid of the little rodents.
Her focus was on how she could get the tiny animal outside safely.
At first, she tried to speak in a high, soft voice to signal to the mouse that it was not in danger.
However, the rodent wouldn't budge as long as the cats were around, so she locked them outside and immediately began the rescue operation.
She spent about three hours trying to rescue the mouse, finally trapping it with a curtain after moving her furniture and then guiding it to the door.
"I briefly thought about keeping her inside for a while to check if she was injured, but my cats would have gone completely mad," said the woman. "So I brought her back to the garden and gave her some nuts before letting her go."
All's well that ends well; however, the cats won't stop circling the bookshelf now. They seem to be convinced that the mouse is still hiding from them in there!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@habibithecatt