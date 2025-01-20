LA firefighters brace for "last" dangerous winds as Newsom warns of rampant misinformation

Los Angeles, California - Exhausted Los Angeles firefighters on Sunday braced for the return of yet more dangerously strong gusts, as California's governor slammed "hurricane-force winds of misinformation" surrounding blazes that have killed 27 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom visits the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles while powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the area force people to evacuate. © REUTERS

The two largest fires, which have obliterated almost 40,000 acres and razed entire neighborhoods of the country's second biggest city, were both now more than half contained, officials announced.

But the National Weather Service warned that powerful winds and very low humidity would again bring "dangerous high-end red flag fire weather conditions" from Monday, with potential gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

"This is the last... we hope, of the extreme" wind events, said Governor Gavin Newsom.

It will be "the fourth major wind event just in the last three months – we only had two in the prior four years," he told MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki.

Officials were accused of being unprepared at the outbreak of fires this month. Now, 135 fire engines and their crews are prepositioned to tackle new flames, along with helicopters and bulldozers, said Newsom.

Firefighters said the largest conflagration, the Palisades Fire, was 52% contained. It has killed at least 10 people.