Private firefighters highlight wealth divide in ruined Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - On one side of the street lie the ashes of ruined houses, lost to the huge blazes that defeated Los Angeles firefighters when hydrants ran dry.

After enormous blazes spread unchecked through LA, questions are being asked about how some of the city's super-rich seem to have survived almost unscathed. © Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On the other side, a small village of shops is still intact, watched over by tanker trucks and an army of private firemen.

More than a week after enormous blazes spread unchecked through swathes of America's second-largest metropolis, questions are being asked about how some of the city's super-rich seem to have survived almost unscathed.

"All I can say is that we got hired and we have been ordered to stay here. I'm not allowed to tell you more than that." a man in a yellow and green uniform told AFP in front of the commercial development.

The men, along with their pick-up trucks with Oregon license plates, were stationed at a property owned by billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Their presence – protecting stores hawking luxury brands like Yves Saint-Laurent, Isabel Marant, and Erewhon – jars in a city where more than two dozen people have died and thousands of people have lost their homes.

"It sucks that there's a lot of politics involved," says another of the men. "We just want to do the job and help however we can."

Caruso, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022, did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

But in Pacific Palisades, a haunt of Hollywood celebrities and the ultra-rich, he is not the only one apparently using his wealth to protect his property.

Other private firefighters stand guard in front of some of the untouched princely villas that dot the hillsides.