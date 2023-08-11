Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 11, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 8/11/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Astrology can guide you through all challenges in love, wellness, and at work. Your daily horoscope has the hints you need to navigate through Friday all the way to the weekend!

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 11, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/11/2023. © 123RF/Peter Jurik Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Friday's lunar energy is about to move you! A waning Moon in Gemini is all about spontaneity and change. Ahead of the weekend, you may want to see where your mood and wild ideas take you. Draw inspiration from the stars and let the upcoming Perseids meteor shower recharge your emotional batteries. Your horoscope can help you figure out to do with all your amazing potential.

Let the horoscope guide you and dare to make your dreams reality!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Do not doubt your abilities. Fear and hopelessness are a breeding ground for failure. You're developing unexpected powers and clever strategies, trust yourself!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You score points at work, thanks to your persuasiveness. Now's the time to flirt, someone will succumb to your charm.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner can't help you if you don't know what you want. You need to do some soul-searching. Someone's had their eye on you for a while, open your eyes.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're very accommodating financially. Small disturbances in your love life are normal, don't make a mountain out of a molehill.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Open conversations with good friends are like therapy. You crave passionate relationships, but don't want to make any commitments. This kind of connection might not exist.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're making all the wrong decisions professionally. Try to let go and wait. You can take the lead in your field.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You want romance, but that can't just be served up on a silver platter. Libra, it's time to smooth things over with your coworkers.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Not every cast of the fishing rod will bring in a catch. Now's the time to present your ideas, which will convince even the most skeptical listener. This may make some envious.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't lose heart. Persevere can move mountains! Being overly logical can kill the romance, your partner wants tenderness and kind words.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you find working out regularly hard, try to find a group to sweat with. It'll be more fun that way. Don't go gossiping, you'll get yourself into trouble.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're drifting further and further apart in your relationship. If you feel your needs are neglected, say something! Gather your courage and have that difficult conversation.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20