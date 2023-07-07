Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 7, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 7/7/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

If you want to get your spiritual life in order, you'll have to take some time for deep refection. Let your daily horoscope help you reconnect to your inner self and reach the balance you crave!



Your free horoscope on Friday, July 7, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 7/7/2023. © 123RF/kdshutterman Recognizing your emotions and their true significance can be a challenge, but every relationship worth its salt rests on a deep and meaningful connection. That's where the daily horoscope comes in. Astrology can help you figure out what you truly want in life. The Moon is waning in the dreamy sign of Pisces on Friday. This lunar energy can inspire your dreams and make refection a bit easier. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Each and every zodiac sign can be distracted by superficial glamour and beauty. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: take time out to listen to your heart. The stars will show you the way to a more authentic self!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've taken a painful loss, Aries. Take time out to lick your wounds and heal. Talk to people who lift you up. Now isn't the time to bulldoze your way to your goal. Hold back a bit and wait until you've got a better vantage point.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Trust your instincts, Taurus. If you keep taking risks, know that there could be unpleasant consequences. It's all about weighing the pros and cons.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You need peace and seclusion. Things have been too stressful for too long. You need to take some time out to appreciate the one who stands by you. There's no such thing as a perfect partner, stop chasing a fantasy.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's time to ask if this is a casual flirt or something serious. Take your time figuring out how you feel, it's important. Your smarts draw people in.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't worry, financially it's all good. You feel stuck when it comes to your decisions and actions. You want more control, but feel like it's hard to get.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Time pressure and lack of plan in the job are not a good basis for the ladder of success. A flirt develops a certain explosiveness, keep an eye on everything.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Love's magic wraps around you like a hug. You're about to find someone charming and unpredictable. This may be fun, but it probably won't last forever.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Hasty actions will create unnecessary stress. Stay calm. You've got the drive and nerves to take on any challenge. Ask yourself what it is you really want. You can't keep trying to do and have everything all at once.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You aren't into following stuffy conventions in social situations. Still, try to contain yourself, Sagittarius. A compulsory work thing is annoying, but you know how to grin and bear it.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Hold on a bit longer and you'll be on cloud nine. You're strong and stable, keep up the good work.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Follow the wisdom of your heart. Do things you enjoy and share this feeling. Professionally, you've got plenty of wonderful opportunities. Your colleagues and superiors appreciate your cheer.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20