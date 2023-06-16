Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 6/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The daily horoscope can help you go for your dreams. Get the cosmic hints you need to find the path that gets you the love and success you crave.



Your free horoscope on Friday, June 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/16/2023. © 123RF/Evgeny Atamanenko Happy Friday! The Moon is a waning crescent in Gemini today and this kind of energy makes some zodiac sign want to chat the day away. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and, Pisces: change can be a good thing, and June 16 is your chance to make adjustments. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 12, 2023 Thanks to the alignments of the stars, you may find that shifting your attitude is easy. What's more, conversations will be illuminating and potentially healing. Are you ready to seize the day? Let your personal horoscope inspire you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you feel like you're being treated unfairly, instigate a conversation. A new door opens. Your ambition is back and it feels good.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's OK to hold fast to your opinion, even if it's unpopular, but you should at least consider the alternative. An unexpected financial boost will solve that money issue.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Even if the going is tougher than you thought it'd be, keep going. You've got to be the one to bring clarity to that work dispute.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're feeling great about money these days. With this positivity, you can achieve a great many things for you and your team. Could something be bothering your partner today? Pay attention.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your sweetheart's got your back. Did you wake up full of angry energy? Did you sleep too much? Take some time to consider your dreams. Allow the daily grind to help you get your emotions back in line.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, sometimes your tendency to be reserved can lead to misunderstandings, especially in romantic relationships.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're a lucky one. Your sweetheart is always up to hang with you. Don't indulge your flights of fancy today. They are a waste of time and energy.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone is beyond pleased with you. Relationships thrive when they are built on trust. Some unpleasant surprises await. Stay calm and composed, your self-confidence may be put to the test.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep your feet on the ground and don't let wishful thinking carry you away. Try to get the important stuff done quick today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can resist those cravings. First impressions can be deceiving, especially when you're attracted to someone. You might not see who they really are. Don't go chasing after a figment of your imagination.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've got a will of your own and know how to use it. You can challenge other people's resistance. The planet of love is in your corner.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20