Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 17, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/17/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about love, work, and health? Get the inspiration you need to make the most of each and every day. The daily horoscope can help you succeed.

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 17, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/17/2023. © 123rf.com/Varvara Gorbash Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do you feel drawn to doing something new? This Monday, the moon moves into the first sign of the zodiac, Aries. This lunar energy inspires many signs to seek out a new challenge, adventure, or beginning. Ridding yourself of bad habits is no easy feat, but that doesn't mean it's not worthwhile. If you're struggling, the stars can help you see challenges and problems from a different perspective. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 14, 2023 Your horoscope for Monday, April 17, can help you see the world around you differently. Let astrology help you channel the celestial power.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're a real bridge builder. When a situation threatens to get out of hand, you know how to react and deal with it. Aries, you've been doing a fair share of daydreaming; don't let it distract you from what's there in the real world.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have to tell your friend to think things through. You're open and charming. Get ready for people to fall for you. Keep your wits about you.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Taking care of yourself is important, Gemini. Don't neglect your own problems and needs. Put on something nice and go out socializing. Dare to show off your stellar taste.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stay calm, Cancer. You're going to get an interesting offer. Be mindful of what kind of reactions your actions are getting.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You and your sweetheart don't need words these days thanks to your close connection. Don't hesitate to put in that extra effort. It'll give you a chance to show your diligence, and the thank you's will start rolling in.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, optimism can strengthen your immune system. It's okay to let others help you pull those irons out of the fire; sometimes they are simply too heavy for you alone.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're full of energy today. Taking everything personally will eat away at you. Take care of yourself instead, and brush off criticism.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're under the right kind of pressure right now. You're into gaining knowledge and broadening your horizons through study and travel. Understanding those around you is easy these days.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius, you're open for new mental and spiritual impulses, but you won't be able to process this inspiration for a bit. Give things time to work their magic.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Time to wrap up those loose ends once and for all. Don't undermine your own success by showing weakness, Capricorn. Stay calm and alert.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep on neglecting your physical health and the consequences will be rough. Work on giving yourself a break in the evenings.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20