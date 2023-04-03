Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 3, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/3/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Just remember, spring showers make for more beautiful flowers. What does this Monday have in store for you? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.



Your free horoscope on Monday, April 3, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/3/2023. © 123RF/macrovector Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for Mercury to enter Taurus today? This transit will help each and every zodiac sign ground their thoughts. Starting today, you might be more into the practical than the wild fantasies. The next few days are great for putting ideas into action! Just take care you don't let the sometimes stubborn energies make you too rigid in your thinking. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Your daily horoscope and astrology can help you make the most of the vibes the universe is sending your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, it's a great time to get your flirt on. If a project takes longer than planned, don't freak out. Just keep plugging away and help your co-workers out.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's all good. Just make sure you're not over doing it these days. Have you ever considered fasting?



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Expect some minor spits and spats, but don't worry; the tension won't last. Gemini, you know how to feel your emotions without letting them take over.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're riding on the wave of success, and work is more fun than usual! You like getting tested intellectually.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's okay to feel listless these days. You know you don't have to fill your free time with chores, right? You need some new challenges to prove yourself.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, show some restraint with finances and communications. The daily grind is driving you nuts; you're all about imagination these days.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're in the mood for something strange and different these days. New, shiny things are fun, but they may not have the lasting power you crave. You need to keep up your concentration today!



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Single Scorpios should keep looking; many are looking for love these days. Be careful not to smother others with your ability to care. Saying no is a super power of its own!



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Some family changes are giving you a heck of a headache. No one can rein you in these days, so you are probably going to give into that urge without hesitation. The calm after the storm comes on its own.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're worried about your personal life, Capricorn. You might need to take some time for yourself. Being with your partner is something you love, but sometimes you're unsure where you stand.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Friendships are super important; think about how your actions will affect that. Keep your conversations to the point. You can say what's on your mind, but you don't want to get carried away.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20