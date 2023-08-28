Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 8/28/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Change requires determination. Your daily horoscope can reconnect you to astrological inspiration and get you moving at the start of a new week!

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 28, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/28/2023. © 123RF/jelen80 A new week means a new chance to take control of your own destiny! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling extra ambitious this Monday? The waxing Moon is moving from the go-getting sign of Capricorn into intuitive Aquarius today. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 26, 2023 Trust your gut to point you in the right direction and let the constellations shine a light on life-altering choices. Your horoscope can lift you up. Look to the stars for advice about love, life, and career!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Nagging won't get you anywhere. You may be surprised how quickly financial woes can vanish. Allow yourself to breathe easy.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Try not to be open to new ideas and less critical. You might get some emotional whiplash today, stay grounded and don't make mountains out of molehills.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're ready to go all the time. Get moving and work through that to-do list thoroughly. Let go of the things that are dragging you down.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Analyzing disagreements may teach you something powerful. Try to see the argument from different perspectives. You'll find a way to deal with financial woes.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You need to lower your expectations a tad, or you'll be disappointed. You're sensitive to social vibes, which makes you great at planning and checking the mood.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't go treating every obstacle like the end of the world. You've got the strength to keep difficulties from driving you mad. Both single and attached Virgos should get ready for romance.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You don't like being on your own. You long for long nights with good friends. Call some old buddies. It's a good time to delegate some tasks.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't try to fool your partner – be honest. You don't usually act on a whim. If you chose impulsivity, you may get yourself in trouble. Think before you act in haste.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You always give it your all and work hard for others. You're more adventurous than usual. It is a good time to do something you really enjoy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You need to have a good financial puffer if you hope to win this battle. It's ok to set boundaries in romantic relationships.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Joint finances can become a battleground. Settle disagreements immediately and focus on sticking to the facts. Your enthusiasm can convince even the biggest naysayers. Make sure your coworkers are on your side.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20