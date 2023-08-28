Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 28, 2023
Your free horoscope on Monday, August 28, 2023
The waxing Moon is moving from the go-getting sign of Capricorn into intuitive Aquarius today.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Nagging won't get you anywhere. You may be surprised how quickly financial woes can vanish. Allow yourself to breathe easy.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Try not to be open to new ideas and less critical. You might get some emotional whiplash today, stay grounded and don't make mountains out of molehills.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're ready to go all the time. Get moving and work through that to-do list thoroughly. Let go of the things that are dragging you down.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Analyzing disagreements may teach you something powerful. Try to see the argument from different perspectives. You'll find a way to deal with financial woes.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You need to lower your expectations a tad, or you'll be disappointed. You're sensitive to social vibes, which makes you great at planning and checking the mood.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't go treating every obstacle like the end of the world. You've got the strength to keep difficulties from driving you mad. Both single and attached Virgos should get ready for romance.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You don't like being on your own. You long for long nights with good friends. Call some old buddies. It's a good time to delegate some tasks.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Don't try to fool your partner – be honest. You don't usually act on a whim. If you chose impulsivity, you may get yourself in trouble. Think before you act in haste.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You always give it your all and work hard for others. You're more adventurous than usual. It is a good time to do something you really enjoy.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You need to have a good financial puffer if you hope to win this battle. It's ok to set boundaries in romantic relationships.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Joint finances can become a battleground. Settle disagreements immediately and focus on sticking to the facts. Your enthusiasm can convince even the biggest naysayers. Make sure your coworkers are on your side.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Let your imagination run free. That just may give your relationship the boost it needs. Just take care not to get too wild, harmony depends on balance.
Cover photo: 123RF/jelen80