Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 12, 2023
Taking time out to look at the stars can help all 12 signs of the zodiac recharge. The free daily horoscope can help you make the most of your Monday.
Your free horoscope on Monday, June 12, 2023
Learning to let go of the past is a skill. What's holding you back?
The moon is in Aries today, so many signs may want to jump right into new projects and tasks. How are you going to channel this bold energy?
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: do you feel like you could move mountains today?
Your horoscope can help you focus your attention on what matters each and every day.
Listen to your heart, look at the stars, think and dream, and you'll find the future you crave.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're restless and constantly trying on new versions of yourself. Aries, try to be more aware of the reactions your actions trigger.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your mind is moving at light speed, and spats are bound to happen. Listen to your inner voice; it'll keep you out of trouble.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Get a checkup if you're feeling off. There's nothing wrong with wanting to up your health and fitness level.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't be surprised by your evening exhaustion; you're going full speed ahead during the day. Tackle what you've avoided lately.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Now's the time to focus on health – no more coffee and booze! Eat healthy food. Having confidence in yourself will guarantee success.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't worry about what other people think about you. Look forward to sweet moments with your love.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Think more before you act, and that will keep you out of harm's way. You're focused on love, joy, and happiness these days.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Now it's about who's got the most financial wiggle room. Your charisma is vibrant and cannot be ignored.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Singles are picky these days, and that's okay. Keep an open mind, and a great idea might inspire you today.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Live, love, and wonder about what comes next. Hold on to and take care of the good stuff that falls in your lap. It'll help you when things get tough. Get ready: some good news is coming.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Your case is convincing. Don't flip out when you feel like decisions are being made over your head. Do your best to talk though the situation.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You are full of energy and drive. Plan to work lots and take some well-deserved breaks. Don't worry about other people's expectations; that'll just make you unhappy.
