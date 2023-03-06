Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 6, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/6/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get the astrological advice you need to make your Monday magical! The daily horoscope can channel the positive energies of a new week so that you can thrive in love, at work, and everything in between!



Your free horoscope on Monday, March 6, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/6/2023. © 123rf.com/kisslilly The lunar energy is strong on Monday, March 6, with the Moon almost full and in Virgo. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, it's time to focus on the details. Sometimes all you need to do is tweak at the margins and happiness will grow. Today, the Sun forms a sextile to Uranus. This makes many more willing to accept new ideas, situations, and circumstance. Are you ready to embrace the new and the different? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 3, 2023 Your horoscopes can help you make the most of your finances, career, and love life. What are you waiting for? Seize the day!



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your family has you running around in circles. Some spats in your personal life are driving you nuts. You've got the chance to resolve them today, go for it.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be vigilant about your appointments and nothing will go wrong. Your drive and passion makes you a great team player. Get ready to shine.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, you are wowing your superiors. Things are going to plan! Keep up the good work and success is bound to come. It's a great time for business negotiations. Still, get ready for some delays and keep your cool.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your feelings are really throwing you for a loop. You're super sensitive, compassionate, and understanding when it comes to the suffering of others. It's awesome that you don't care what people think of you.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're huffing and puffing, think about your habits. Are you working out enough? Is your nutrition right? You can get those aches and pains under control again. Work on changing your perspective.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Old contacts might come in handy when a problem arises. Don't be afraid to ask for help. You'll meet new people who will support your professional development.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Get ready for a period full of joy and relaxation. You can let go of those annoying duties and useless scruples. When you roll the dice, you open new doors. Think about what it is you really want.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take time for everything you love. Embrace your inclinations and don't if they are too much. You've got some aches and pains. Remember, nothing is permanent!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If your partner is acting offended, you should ask yourself if you're to blame. You love a good flirt and showing off your charm. That comes at a cost.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Even if you've been waiting for what feels like an eternity, you shouldn't give up on your principles. Your partner can't be there for you all the time, they've got their own goals to go for.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've got more self-confidence, power, and strength than ever before. Embrace this. You'll achieve much by being open.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20