Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: with Gemini Season in full flow, feelings are at the top of most agendas.
On Monday, May 22, the moon is waxing in the emotional water sign of Cancer. Many a sign may want to stick close to home and take time out to consider their innermost lives.
Other signs may be motivated by the Gemini vibes and Mercury's direction station to share what's on their minds with strangers and friends. Don't be surprised if you're more chatty than usual – and remember that communication is a good thing!
Your horoscope can help you make the most out of each and every day. Start the week with astrology on your side!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your love planet beckons. Keep your eyes peeled, the partner of your dreams may cross your path in the next few days. You need an actual financial plan. Ideals can motivate, but don't lose sight of the facts.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Like all things in life, exercise is good in moderation, so don't overdo it, Arnold! Pay attention to your opportunities, new doors are finally opening.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Authenticity is a beautiful thing. Be yourself, Gemini. Focus on developing your potential and finishing your own projects and dreams.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You may meet someone with strong and balanced feelings. Dare to flirt, Cancer! You need to carve out some time for yourself. That's the only way to deal with the business of life.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Weigh the pros and cons of a new situation at work and then act quickly. Stick to your plans, success close. Trust the process, Leo!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You've got a great opportunity for financial and professional projects. Don't get impatient if your ideas don't become reality immediately. Virgo, remember they took time to develop and now need a chance to grow.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
A harmless flirtation may develop explosive momentum. You may find yourself full of longing. Embrace it.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Let your feelings be your guide. Money may rule the world, but it doesn't have to rule your goals, dreams, and ambitions too.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You feel like you're swimming upstream and that wears you out. Stop trying to improve everyone, it's an impossible goal. Commit to the flirt and something may come of it.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Today, being mentally and physically reliant comes easy. Partnerships thrive when you focus on harmony, so get your compromising game going!
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You've got the power to share good impulses in your professional environment. It's important to try new things, get moving, Aquarius.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Remember, a smile can open doors. Feeling low? Take a nice bath and listen to your favorite tunes.
