Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023

Dare to look into the stars and discover your destiny! Your daily horoscope for Monday has the inspiration you need to seize the day.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/22/2023. © 123RF / ekaterinabaikal

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: with Gemini Season in full flow, feelings are at the top of most agendas.



On Monday, May 22, the moon is waxing in the emotional water sign of Cancer. Many a sign may want to stick close to home and take time out to consider their innermost lives.

Other signs may be motivated by the Gemini vibes and Mercury's direction station to share what's on their minds with strangers and friends. Don't be surprised if you're more chatty than usual – and remember that communication is a good thing!

Your horoscope can help you make the most out of each and every day. Start the week with astrology on your side!