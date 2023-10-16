Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 10/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get the scoop on the vibes that are coming your way this Monday. The daily horoscope can tell you if Cupid has your back and what to expect at work!

Your free horoscope on Monday, October 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/16/2023. © 123RF/andreiuc88 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to put your goals into action? The positions of planets Jupiter and Saturn make putting your ideas into action easier on Monday, October 16. Many will feel that've got an amazing sense of timing. The Moon is waxing in Scorpio, which will motivate many to tap into their desires and passions. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 15, 2023 The stars can help you reflect on what's most important and seize the day. Trust the horoscope to show you the path to peace and harmony!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Where are your inspirations and ideas? Dare to put them into practice. Try to find a balance between your everyday duties and leisure activities. Don't neglect your relationships.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Who told you that your way is always the only right way? Get ready for exciting romantic times – love will bloom this fall!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You feel like the world is against you. Focus on the positives in your life, and you'll realize that isn't true. Learn to trust, and everything will be fine.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone wants to stop you from succeeding. You've got lots of work to do and not much breathing time. Fight through the exhaustion, it'll pay off.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't go starting a fight just because you woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Try to be optimistic, and you'll find yourself smiling. Make sure you're planing for fun. Life shouldn't just be about work.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You feel like you can move mountains. Keep your cool and find a balance. Work wise, it's mostly smooth sailing. Just make sure you're treading carefully.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let the past rest, Libra. Over analyzing it won't make you happy. Focus on planning for the future instead, and living here and now. You aren't always the most logical thinker. That's alright, you're only human.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone's dazzling personality will catch your attention and make you want to flirt. Love may hit you hard today. Emotions will reign.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got lots of energy and drive. Use this power to plan for work and for breaks. Putting other people's goals above your own will lead to dissatisfaction. Put your goals first.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you're not vigilant, you won't win the race. You know how to cultivate a sense of community and have a calming effect on others. Enjoy the presence of friends and loved ones.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

What used to be comforting isn't sitting right, that may be a sign that something needs to change. When was the last time you checked your finances? Be more careful and work on having patience.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20