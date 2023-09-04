Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 4, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 9/4/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Venus is out of retrograde this Monday and romance may be up and coming. Find out how to tap into this special energy with the daily horoscope!



Your free horoscope on Monday, September 4, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/4/2023. © 123RF/marusja Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what kind of energy is coming your way this Labor Day? The Moon is waning in the stable sign of Taurus, which could make it easier to relax. Though Venus is out of retrograde, the planet Jupiter is going and will stay retrograde until December 30. This may force many to slow down their plans and projects. You need to find a different perspective – connecting on a deep, spiritual level with someone special can help! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 2, 2023 Don't spend today looking for obstacles and problems, just go with the flow and enjoy what comes your way.

Let your horoscope inspire an open heart that's ready to receive love!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are loosing money unnecessarily, you just haven't realized it yet. Thankfully, things are really starting to look up at work. There's a chance for you to turn it all around!



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Attached Tauruses should get ready for wonderful times. You're on a real health kick. The sun strengthens your vitality and makes you happy. Keep work on getting all the veggies you need.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you can be diplomatic, you'll get the help you need. Make sure your idea is feasible before you present it to decision-makers.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You may feel powerful, but you've got to take more breaks. Only those who know you can see you're struggling with love sickness.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Take care when shopping, you're drawn to luxurious things. You don't want to overspend! At work, you're really vibing with your coworkers, which makes for a good atmosphere.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're having a hard time concentrating on professional matters at the moment. Stand up for yourself, Virgo. You'll gain a lot of points for sticking to your guns.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Finally, things are looking up again. Your partnership will intensify. Stay modest and don't overtax your partner. Trust yourself, by following your instincts you'll do the right thing.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You tend to approach new things with caution because you're a conscientious person. Do your best to stay objective.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you want your ideas implemented, you'll have to be present them with determination. Just remember, you can't succeed every day. Every appointment may be more difficult than you thought it'd be. You'll have to steal yourself.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get excited, your day should be full of friends and free time! Don't think about work too much, there are more important things out there. Your partnership is strong.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't take delays personally. Stay calm and focus on doing what works. Your seductive skills wow and leave nothing to be desired.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20