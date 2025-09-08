Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 8, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 9/8/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The daily horoscope for September 8 has all the answers you need to make Monday a great day!

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 8, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/8/2025. © unsplash/Luca Florio Planetary movements and other celestial bodies are set to influence the fate of every person on this Earth, no matter their star sign or origin. The expectations you have may not necessarily end up fulfilled, but that doesn't mean everything's going to go bad. Instead, all will turn out better than you may think. Don't be upset about what may be less than idea, but think about what you can do with your life in the future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 5, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 7, 2025 Every decision you make will help to set the course for the rest of your day, week, month, or year. So take the wheel yourself and decide where you want to go.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your discipline is remarkable. You work around the clock. This is admired by others. If you follow your inspirations, you may awaken artistic interests and encourage creative impulses.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are now opening the door to success. If you always stubbornly hold on to old things, you will have problems jumping onto new trains. Time moves on without you - be aware of that, and prepare for it.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Check exactly who is responsible for your lack of success. The path leads upwards and takes you further if you manage to build up assertiveness and a friendly attitude.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now that you are no longer shipwrecked, you are about to reach your goal. When you are committed to something, you are driven by a strong desire to succeed. All or nothing is often the motto.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are flammable, you are looking for sensuality, but also freedom. Pulling together with friends will make your life better, so don't get stuck in your own head and instead, embrace new ideas.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you make a deal with your superiors, they are likely to be more accommodating, so take advantage of this opportunity. Laughter and tears will be very closely linked.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you continue to act so rashly, you will get into trouble. Stay calm and you will receive an interesting offer.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your body signals exactly what it is missing. Pay attention to this and treat yourself to some well-earned rest after work.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You should trust your partner again - accept that what's over is, by definition, over. The world is open to you, just make sure to take the first step.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Think carefully about what you say. You are a wonderful teacher of love, passion and commitment, so be sure to pass on these qualities.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You don't let anyone put you off and can therefore always seize new opportunities. This is the only way to reach your goal. You need a clear head to give financial problems the right turn. Get good professional advice.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20