Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 12, 2023
Astrology can shine a light on the mysteries of the universe. Use the wisdom of the stars to make your Saturday stellar with the daily horoscope!
Your free horoscope on Saturday, August 12, 2023
The stars have cosmic advice for every zodiac sign.
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, your horoscope can help you groove with the energy coming your way each and every day!
This Saturday, the moon is waning in the emotional sign of Cancer and the Perseids meteor shower peaks. Now's a great time to make wishes!
The Sun is aligned with Chiron which makes problem-solving easier. Dare to tackle the issues that have been driving you nuts.
You've got the inner resources to deal with any challenge in love, health, and everything in between.
Don't waste your time waiting. Get moving and make your dreams reality!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Delicate tasks take a team. Singles need to be on the lookout for love. Today someone worth holding on to may come your way.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You want to bring order to your affairs of the heart and work on relationships. Make sure to create boundaries when you feel unsettled. When things get difficult, prioritize thoughtful action over speed.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Some lean financial times are ahead, but you'll get through it. Use your power to do something good for yourself, Gemini.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
The more you dare to trust, the more intimacy will develop. Now is the time to use your argumentation skills. Put your negotiating hat on!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You've got the strong suspicion that destiny is watching over you. You've got helpers that seem to appear when things get tough. How other people react around you is a bit unnerving.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You're a bit restless and nervous. Once you let go of that, things will be fine. Praise for your organizational skills will build you up. Accept the pampering that comes your way.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You know how to cooperate and meet all the demands. Take a step back from chaos and watch the situation unfold.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Focus on cultivating a creative hobby, it will improve your mood and chase away those blues. You're missing your partner, but they'll never know unless you actually communicate.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
A friend needs your advice. Don't take sides. Try to stay objective and compassionate. You don't know it all. Solving relationship problems is your jam. You argue well and can make clear decisions.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Want to make your plans' reality? You've got to make the necessary decision. Get confirmations and focus on negotiations.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Expect some delays in your long-term projects. Patience is key now, Aquarius! You've got a spot in deep in someone's heart.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Be careful with alcohol, it doesn't agree with you. You're ready to defend your opinion and convictions. Just try not to become a fanatic.
Cover photo: 123rf/allexxandar