Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 26, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 8/26/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy is coming your way this Saturday? Will it lift you up and help you reach or goals and dreams? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waxing in Sagittarius. This encouraging and optimistic lunar energy can lift your spirits if you let it. What are you striving for this Saturday? Are you looking for a new love, career, or fitness plan? Your horoscope can help guide you on the path you choose for yourself. This Saturday, the positions of the planets Venus and Mars can make emotions run high. Many zodiac signs should tread carefully when it comes to relationships today. Let stars help you find your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, you know how to impress. Take care not to overshoot.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You feel like you have to make a decision about your partnership. Do it. Exercising outside is good for you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take care, your relationship is about to get put to the test, and your emotional ties may be threatened. You want to be praised and recognized for your achievements.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A few snuggles will make you feel better. You keep overspending. It's time to make a budget and stick to it.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't rush, try to make time for connecting to others. Do your best to stay cool. The best way to deal with a tricky situation is by acting thoughtfully and refusing to run away.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are into luxury right now. Pamper yourself, Virgo. Don't worry too much about the cost of things. It's okay to push discomfort away sometimes.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You strive for understanding and connection. You want everyone around you to feel good. Keep being your consistent self and honoring those you care about.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You don't have to be so serious all the time. Dare to join the fun and laugh at your own silly mistakes. Finding the mean between extremes is key.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you're worried about your figure, pay more attention to what you're munching on. There may be a lot of emotions running through your group of friends. Take care not to step on anyone's toes today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You know what's good for you, so start doing it. You have romantic ideas that'll make your sweetheart swoon.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Not everything is about you, Aquarius. Whoever can seduce you will be rewarded with your passion.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20