Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 23, 2023

Welcome Capricorn season! Although a new astrology season is just beginning, it doesn't matter which sign of the zodiac or ascendant you were born in: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Your horoscope contains important warnings and insights into your life, and points to opportunities with which you can create a joyful path for yourself. The Moon's energies will make many zodiac signs feel strong and courageous today, while others may be blocked by mood swings.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Listen more to your body's needs and don't worry about your job as much. Things will fall into place. Now is the time for rest.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your love life is too exhausting and you are only harming yourself in the long run. You have an inner need to talk to your family. Get their opinion.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Try to understand your inner life more and live with a bit more positivity. Keep going in the direction that's been set for you. If you want to win people over, you have to invest a lot of time and energy. Play the long game.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you always insist on your point of view, you won't get anywhere. You have a wonderful time coming soon, which will bring you abundance professionally. But don't leave anything to chance, take a well-considered approach to your goal.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are feeling more willing to take risks than usual. Don't think much about the consequences, but don't lose control of the situation. Try to reactivate your physical activity again. It will do you good.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't channel your power into an argument. It's guaranteed to sour the mood and will only harm you. Wherever you want to light the fire of love, it will spark immediately. Show clearly and unmistakably which side you're really on.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Keep a low profile and don't stick your nose in others' business. You now have a lot of confidence in yourself and are interested in competition today, especially in physical activity of all kinds. Don't overdo it!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't adorn yourself with other people's feathers, they don't suit you. Be yourself. You may not be feeling at your best right now, so keep stress to a minimum when things get hectic.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

The planets are really heating up now and everything becomes feasible. This is a great time for a new love or for refreshing your love life in general. Open conversations will make everyone more aware of the direction your journey is taking you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are having serious doubts about yourself at the moment. Insist on clear relationships and intentions, and don't shy away from a discussion. Be sensitive to your heart, and keep a professional head at the moment.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius singles are about to encounter an explosive constellation. There's sizzling and passion around in your corner. Some meetings with family and friends will take place. This is not only good for your stress level, but also encourages you to go out and try something new.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20