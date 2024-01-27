Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, January 27, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 1/27/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to take some risks and rebel? The planet Uranus stations direct today. This energy makes many zodiac signs excited to express their uniqueness. Every day is a new opportunity to achieve more happiness and harmony in life, especially when the planets are sending go-get-'em energy. Many problems can be solved by trusting the stars and addressing the issues at hand. Communication could be strained due to the positions of Mercury and Mars. Some zodiac signs may be too direct and hurt feelings. With a little more reflection, past mistakes can become opportunities for the future.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't do too much at once today. You don't want to run out of energy when you need it most.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your family feels for you and is ready to give you the support you need. Find new friends to laugh with.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner may not be playing by the same rules as you in the long term. Your strength and reliability is shocking to some. Don't let that dissuade you from your journey.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you are at peace with yourself, then you radiate determination and confidence. Take some time to find that ease. Don't push aside money worries; look for solutions instead.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Stay chill. You can only master a difficult situation through thoughtful action. Your sensitivity and fire make your charisma stellar.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Open dialogues will make you and your love more aware of what you really want. Take regular relaxation breaks.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A surprising development at work throws you slightly off balance. Even if things are dramatic and you're upset, you know how to keep your cool.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Assuming you can tackle anything might not be the best course of action. At work, expect things to change super fast.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Today promises to be fun. Your need for variety will be satisfied. Watch out: someone is trying to steer your thinking.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you don't act quickly, you'll jeopardize your success. Nurture what falls into your lap. It might come in handy later.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

One erotic look will pique your interest. You've been waiting for a fling for a while. Let go of that old romantic connection; that one's been over and done for a while.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20