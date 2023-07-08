Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 8, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 7/8/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will the sun smile on you this Saturday? Don't let any golden opportunities pass you by. Check out your daily horoscope and get the inspiration you need to seize the day.



Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/8/2023. © 123RF/Antonio Guillem Are you looking to boost your mood, find more confidence, and a sense of lightness? Astrology can help you find what you crave – if you dare to follow the wisdom of the stars. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Are you willing to put your faith in the celestial energies of the day? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 7, 2023 This Saturday, the moon is waning in Pisces. This lunar phase can make many signs more sensitive to the world around them. It can also make some feel a bit more unsure. This same energy can awaken some people's creativity. Find out below if you'll be inspired today, or need to do something to improve your mood and feel cozy.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

When you work as hard as you do, you deserve to take a load off. Allow yourself to dream. You are one ambitious sign, and your efforts will soon pay off.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're feeling passionate and seductive. Make sure you take time out to relax, Taurus. Not to worry, a flirtation is coming.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now's the time to enjoy life to the fullest. Love is on your side, so dare to be romantic. If you feel under the weather, rest is in order. Your schedule will soon been more busy.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your cool inner calm is super appealing to others. Don't wait for someone to tell you what to do. Reflect and forge your own path.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things may stay tight financially for a while. Your skills are in demand, take the opportunity to prove yourself. They may be lucrative.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You long for comfort and loving care. Don't be so harsh towards your co-workers, they aren't to blame for the current situation. You'll get further with kindness.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're becoming more aware of what it is you want. Your performance at work surprises and amazes. Be proud of yourself, Libra. It's all coming together.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Keep your aggression in check and things will stay harmonious. You know how important it is to try new things, so don't sit back on your old successes.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

An encounter will get under your skin. Be on the lookout for any temptation and or special signals. Take care: your crush may be charming, but they are also eccentric and unpredictable. Don't expect this fling to be the real thing.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Use your smarts to find a new source of income. If you work hard, you'll get out of your next financial bind easily.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You should always trust your intuition more than your intellect, especially when you're chasing a goal. Dare to do something new and you'll rise like a phoenix.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20