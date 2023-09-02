Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 2, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday, 9/2/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you dreaming of true love or fame? The stars may be able to help you to your goals. Check out your daily horoscope for Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 9/2/2023. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, the moon is waning in the feisty sign of Aries. This lunar energy may motivate you to do something new this Saturday. Though there may be some emotional turmoil due to the Moon's position to Chiron, take care not to get caught up thinking about past missteps. Your heart knows what will make you happy. The question is, are you ready to listen? Let the stars' wisdom guide you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got to protect yourself from trouble, Aries. You keep attracting people that are no good for you.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your charisma is like a magnet; it pulls people to you. You're a wonderful teacher when it comes to love, passion, and commitment. Share these qualities and skills.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you lose respect for your partner, you'll be less attracted to them. Go shopping again, it'll boost your mood.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Do what you can to avoid friction with your coworkers. Competitions motivate you to show off.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You may have to work hard now, but that load will decrease soon. Things will get better soon. A relaxing period is coming. Your love will inspire you to look at the future with a sense of optimism.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Something is eating at you and your partner. The only thing to do is talk openly about your woes. You need to get things sorted out quickly. Stick to the facts, Virgo.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

At work, you're reaching some great new heights. Be on the lookout: a new and interesting job offer may come your way soon.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Listen to your friends, and you may get ahead financially. You've got to be dedicated to have the body of your dreams.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've bitten off more than you can chew. You might want to do some rethinking. There is something about your relationship isn't working. Biting remarks won't get you anywhere. Talk things through.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make sure you're getting enough exercise. Keep a low profile today and avoid risks. You've got love to go around, take care of those looking for a hug.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Turning to comfort food or booze to deal with your stress won't do you any good. If your love life is rough, you may need to slow things down.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20