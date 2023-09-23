Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 23, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 9/23/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get your weekend on with some positive vibes and let the daily horoscope shine a light on a Saturday full of opportunities in love, fun, and health!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 9/23/2023. © 123RF/marochkina Whether you've started the day on a high or are struggling to get out of bed, destiny is never set in stone – it's what you make of it! Gaze up at the skies and feel that waxing Moon energy. New projects, both big and small, are favored this Saturday, September 23. That means there's plenty of active energy in the ether for you to tap into. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now is the moment to believe in the inner resources that lie deep beneath the surface. You've got the tools to make today special! All along your journey, astrology is there with you, shining a light on the hidden corners of the world and helping you discover the shortest path to your goals. Read on and take that first step forward.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It might take longer until you really ignite today, but an encounter inspires you. Get off the couch and onto the dance floor!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take your time, Taurus. With a lot of patience you will prevail. Activate your fighting nature and apply it to your deepest desire – your objectives are there to be grabbed!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A confident mood, enthusiasm, and overall cheer: it's no wonder people want to be around you, Gemini! Nevertheless, make sure that you stay grounded and balanced today.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What are you waiting for? Make your decision now! If you're on your toes, you'll get your foot through a door that is fast closing.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Sometimes, it seems like you fall in love on a daily basis. Clear up the chaos in your relationships, Leo. You have the fortitude to step away from people that don't go you any goo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

There are challenges coming your way, stay alert and ready to fight. Let loose and enjoy the weekend, flirting is on the menu of dare take up the offer.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't underestimate the power of teamwork. You are ambitious, disciplined, and very direct, but can't do it all alone. Beware of power struggles, they're not a productive use of your energy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You want to prove yourself over and over again, but be careful not to overexert yourself! Your mood changes like the weather, that won't do in your relationship. Rediscover an inner balance by taking a day for yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you have personal matters to take care of, postponing them will only make things worse. Don't resist change, it can be good for you as long as you're in control.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can always be relied upon, and this hasn't gone unnoticed. Your sense of duty and patience give you just the right maturity to make realistic plans that can flourish, Capricorn!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Go all in for some pampering this Saturday! There's no reason for you to experiment if you already know what you want. Stick to your guns and convictions, Aquarius!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20