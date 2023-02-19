Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 19, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 2/19/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of emotions will the universe be sending your zodiac sign's way today? Will love bowl you over this Sunday? Let the daily horoscope help you kick off the beginning of Pisces season just right.



Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/19/2023. © 123RF/annbozhko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, it's time to welcome a new season of astrology. Pisces season starts today, Sunday, February 19, 2023. Are you ready? As the Sun moves from Aquarius into Pisces, all the signs should get ready to be in their feelings. Emotions are coming to the forefront, and most zodiac signs may get hit with a wave of creative energy. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 17, 2023 This season, many a sign my feel the need to focus on spirituality and search extra hard for balance and peace. But not all the signs will go about this in the same way. Your zodiac sign's horoscope can help you figure out how to harness this ebbing and flowing Pisces energy as we surge into the new astrological season. Find out how to ride the wave below.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Do your best to keep your cool even when you're overwhelmed at work. The stress will pass. Keeping a regular schedule is key to your well-being, especially when it comes to working out. Find the time.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't run from emotions, but know that anger can start fires. Hold back if you're seeing red. If you're looking for approval, show off a bit.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't repress your feelings, accept them and work on finding balance. How about a trip to the gym to shake things off? If you get into a fight with your boo, stay calm. You've got to give yourself and your love time to process your emotions, then heal together.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Once again, your charm helps you reach your goal. Don't give up, you're on the verge of a breakthrough.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your happiness gives you a stunning aura that draws people in today. Don't get jealous, work on letting go of any negative feelings. A smile always looks good on you, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Question your actions and take time to understand your feelings. If your gut is telling you to postpone that meeting, you might want to listen.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Try not to take criticism so personally, it's meant to help you grow. Don't worry, your shaky self-confidence will get a boost today. A little recognition and affection motivates you to keep on going.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Reign it in, Scorpio, if you want to keep things harmonious. Ask yourself what your goals and desires for the future really are.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take a step back and work on reducing your stress levels. Everything is a little less daunting when you take time out to breathe.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're feeling secure and surrounded by tenderness. Lean it and soak it up. You can make precise plans and execute them with ease today. Take advantage.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

React quickly and decisively, or your chances of success are slimmer. Stand up for what you believe in, but think before you go on a rant. It won't land.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20