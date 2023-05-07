Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 7, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 5/7/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Every day, the stars influence our relationships, careers, and health. Find out what the celestial alignment on Sunday, May 7 mean for your zodiac sign and take control of your destiny with the daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/7/2023. © 123RF / pilvitus Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the universe sending good vibes your way this Sunday!

The Moon is waning in the ever-adventurous sign of Sagittarius today. Waves of energy are crashing ashore and there's a lot of potential to be taken advantage of. Today is a good opportunity for you to try out something new, whether it's as simple as an unusual ice cream flavor, or as important as a new life project. The stars will favor the bold and the daring, so don't hold back! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 4, 2023 Check your daily reading to find out where you should be putting that cosmic inspiration to use. The constellations are giving you a nudge forward – take that first step!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Surprises may be coming your way today, Aries. Be open to new developments. They may help you break away from the competition.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're in good spirits and full of confidence. That's what everything's a breeze. The more consciously you live in the moment, the more you'll motivate others.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You could be fitter, but now isn't the time to take it to the next level. Wait until after that cold clears up. You can defy all the odds. Don't let success overwhelm you.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're susceptible to flattery today because you crave love. You've got the right idea and this will lead to a break through, Cancer.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

In financial matters, trust your gut. If you are dissatisfied, it's time to reflect on what is and isn't working.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Enjoy contemplation without becoming melancholic. Positive thoughts can bring relief. Don't destroy beautiful moments now by letting hectic in.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're looking for sensual connections, but want to maintain your freedom. Luckily, today is great for lovers. You're able to show your feelings and react to create harmony.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio, you need to be more tolerant. Today isn't the day to count on outside help to solve a thorny problem. Remember, no one expects you to move mountains.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If your partner is constantly making unwarranted assumptions, it may be worth considering where this relationship is going. Trust is hard to gain and easy to lose.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't overdo it with your new fitness regime, slow and steady wins the race. Your body needs time to adapt. If you're feeling powerless, focus on fulfilling obligations.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Trust your gut and make decisions spontaneously. Don't fly off the handle when you realize you've got more work than you can get through in the time set aside.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20