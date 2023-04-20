Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 20, 2023
What are you waiting for? Let the stars make this Thursday thrilling. Your daily horoscope can help you make the most of love, work, or play.
Your free horoscope on Thursday, April 20, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: when was the last time you considered the meaning of your dreams?
Happy Taurus season! Now is the time to celebrate the things that ground you.
The eclipse energy is still coming in waves this Thursday. Do your best to go with the flow.
Luckily, the Moon is in Taurus and the lunar vibes can be grounding today.
Whatever it is you find your attention drawn to may be more important than you think. What can you learn from your distractions?
The daily horoscope for this Thursday can help you make sense of your feelings.
Check it out below.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You've got to talk about the issues that are putting you in crisis mode. Speak your mind! When you get clear about what you want, everything will feel easier.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Those flirty signals you're getting are quite encouraging. Don't be so reserved when it comes to money. You've saved enough. Treat yourself to something for once!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your partner loves that you're there for them. Continue to stand by them and your relationship will flourish. Do what you can to avoid stress today. Use your free time to relax or hang with friends.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Cancer, take some time to stop and rest. It'll renew your strength. You finally figure out what's been haunting you.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Now isn't the time to gamble. You'll risk too much financially. Talking to others broadens your horizons and inspires many. Consider planning a trip.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You can solve problems with your partner directly and by looking at them objectively. You're great at arguing and will make smart decisions today. Remember, you'll achieve more with understanding than criticism. Be liberal with your praise.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Libra, your partner is all about being included in your projects. Let them in. You're super alert and ready to use all opportunities to your advantage.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Every action has a consequence, so be wary. You're feeling comfy in your community of friends, enjoy the safe space.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Try to bring a little joy to your professional endeavors. Pay more attention to the reactions to your actions elicit.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
What does your partner have to do to gain your trust? Haven't they done enough? You'd be wise to take a closer look. When you set your mind to something, you're all in. But know that reaching your goal could be difficult, as there are some obstacles.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're not as stable as you think you are. Take it easy. You don't share all your partner's opinions, but you've got a lot of common ground. One step at a time.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You like the idea of feasting. But Pisces, respect your sensitive tummy, and don't over do it. What you may need is some relaxation at a spa or in a hot tub. Treat your body to some comfort.
