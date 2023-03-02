Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 2, 2023
Your free horoscope on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces: friendship requires effort and care. Are you giving your loved ones the attention they deserve?
Venus and Jupiter conjunct this Thursday, meaning today is for celebrating love and friendship. This positive vibe will affect each of the twelve zodiac signs, but will hit particularly hard if you were born under a fire sign.
But not every wave of energy is light and cheery. Mercury aligns with Saturn, and this energy makes some consider serious issues and connections. It's time to talk about obligations and responsibilities.
Let your horoscope help you figure out how to balance these vibes!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Aim well and go for your goal with some control. Trust your intuition, it'll help you cope with any unpleasant situations.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You have high expectations and clear demands. There are some things in your relationship that you don't like. Biting remarks won't get you anywhere, try to clarify things reasonably.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Be careful on the road, you're not focused. Take some initiative now, someone is waiting for you to act.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You're restless and jumping from one emotion to another. Have you paused to consider the signals coming your way? Your love needs you to tell them how you feel.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Now's your chance to plan for the near future and get excited. You're a great team play and are in demand, so take advantage!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Focus on finishing the projects you start. You might not get the support you crave at work. If you don't have butterflies in your stomach, you might not have found that special someone.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Ask yourself if you're overreacting, Libra. Have a bit more patience and things will sort themselves out. You have a great amount of energy and strength today, but not enough for a marathon, so pace yourself.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Scorpio, steamy flirting is very much your thing. Just remember, every adventure has its own risks. Financially, things aren't looking so hot.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Diligence is the best protection against financial woes. Your friends are trying to make you understand something. Listen up!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your partner can't always be there for you, Capricorn. They've got their own goals and desires, which deserve recognition and attention.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
If you want your professional ideas to succeed, you'll need to be determined, Aquarius.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
No one expects the impossible from you. They just a little something. Careful with temptation, you don't want your partner to suffer.
Cover photo: 123RF / andegro4ka