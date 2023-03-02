Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Do you want to know what fate has in store for you? The daily horoscope for your zodiac sign can help you make the most of each and every situation!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 3/2/2023. © 123RF / andegro4ka

Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces: friendship requires effort and care. Are you giving your loved ones the attention they deserve?

Venus and Jupiter conjunct this Thursday, meaning today is for celebrating love and friendship. This positive vibe will affect each of the twelve zodiac signs, but will hit particularly hard if you were born under a fire sign.

But not every wave of energy is light and cheery. Mercury aligns with Saturn, and this energy makes some consider serious issues and connections. It's time to talk about obligations and responsibilities.

Let your horoscope help you figure out how to balance these vibes!

If you need more astrological advice, don't forget to check out your monthly horoscope so you can make the most of March and the beginning of spring!