Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 5/4/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy is coming your zodiac sign's way this Thursday? Is love in the air, or should you be ready for a fight? Your daily horoscope can help you prepare for any circumstances!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/4/2023. © 123RF / darkfoxelixir Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: lean in to the lunar energy of this Thursday! The Moon is waxing in the balance seeking sign of Libra. This energy makes is all about looking for fairness and justice. The planet Venus' square to Neptune may make it difficult for many zodiac signs to understand what it is they really need. In other words, your desires may be veiled. Today may not be the day to go after a new love or project, but for honest and deep reflection. Your horoscopes can help you figure out all these roiling emotions and thoughts. Find the balance you need with the help of astrology!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're pulling ahead. Once you overcome your fears, you can make a fresh start. Singles need to get out there, love is in the air.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Routine does not suit you, but you can go through the motions. You're on an emotional roller coaster these days. Most of the time, you know how to put your best foot forward.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You want to hug the whole world, and your beloved partner most of all. It's time to pitch your ideas upstairs. They'll be received better than you think.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You need to have more patience to come into your own. You may feel like you're trying to swim up stream these days. This can be exhausting. Stop trying to improve everyone, Cancer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You shouldn't be so fickle, Leo! Your back is super tight, that can cause headaches. A more active lifestyle will help.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Open dialogue will make you more aware of what you really want. Watch out, you may suffer from queasiness today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't hesitate and take the hand that's offered. Things are finally looking up. Your partnership is getting deeper. Stay humble and don't lay all your woes on your partner.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even though you've got a boost of energy today, it's not going to last. Use it wisely. A delay is going to put you under pressure. Do your best to stay calm.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You crave a stronger sense of security, and these days your thoughts revolve around that. Keep gathering those beautiful ideas about how to spend more quality time with your friends.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Unexpected income solves a problem. Capricorn, you should get ready for a highly erotically phase. Someone wants you bad.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're not exactly easy. People can't always tell where they stand with you. You need a lot of time for yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20