Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 9/28/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Thursday is all about the lunar energies and how they can affect your thoughts and feelings! Let the daily horoscope be your guide to a better understanding of cosmic forces.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 9/28/2023. © Unsplash/Pedro Lastra Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign is influenced by the Moon in a unique way. While Earth's satellite continues its waxing phase, favoring new projects and endeavors, a void aspect means a lot of patience is required. Though fresh ideas and creativity flourish, putting them in practice is another matter altogether. Don't get discouraged is things are moving slowly and setbacks occur. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 25, 2023 The daily horoscope can help you find the inner balance necessary to handle any ups and downs in love, career, and health. All you need is a little bit of astrological luck and a lot of self-belief. So dive in and get your dose of motivation!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A good atmosphere between you and your partner contributes to that sense of security you've been craving. Don't be modest at work, it's time to demand your fair share!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Tender whispers of love will awake a fiery passion in you. At work, it's all one big routine. Only you can change that. Show some ambition and imagination!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You want to experience something new and that desire for freedom is overwhelming. Most of the time, you do exactly the opposite of what's expected of you, which while exciting, can also be a drawback.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your body needs the right mix of nutrition and exercise before it can fire on all cylinders again. That lust for life is contagious and makes your partner happy to be by your side.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

At work, there's plenty of bring variety to inspire you towards success. Don't get distracted by the attraction of comfort. Love and leisure go hand in hand, plan something exciting!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you don't cultivate friendships, you'll only reap loneliness. Your health is improving: you are more lively and balanced, which gives you energy to burn.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Be the bigger person and make a peace offering to an estranged friend. If you can avoid becoming lethargic, you're heading towards a big win in a straight line.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are in a celebratory mood, don't waste the moment, Scorpio! Have fun with good friends, but beware of your tendency to dominate others at work. It's starting to grate.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Beware of misunderstandings: you rely on logic, others on gut instinct. Avoid making a firm commitment in a financial matter, you need more time to think it over.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've developed good intuition and your organizational skills come into full play. Put more emphasis on keeping your schedule manageable.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you put your ideas into practice now, you could hit the bull's-eye. Getting impatient and trying to force things will only cause you problems, though.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20